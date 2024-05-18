Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,684. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

