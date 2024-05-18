Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $74.22. 2,496,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,695. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

