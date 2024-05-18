Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 52,708,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,566,883. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.