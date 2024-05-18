Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.69. 3,274,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $488.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.95 and a 200-day moving average of $449.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

