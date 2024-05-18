ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE ATIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.34. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.50) earnings per share.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.