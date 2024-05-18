Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Down 4.3%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $33.69. 52,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 147,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ASTE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $762.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.27 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.91%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Paul Norris acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 44.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 989.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 84,176 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

