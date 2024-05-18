ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 0.1%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $933.83 and last traded at $936.30. 162,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,169,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $937.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $364.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $939.34 and a 200-day moving average of $836.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

