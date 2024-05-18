ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 10,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE ASX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,163. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

