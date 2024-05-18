ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 10,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
ASE Technology Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE ASX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,163. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.68.
ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ASE Technology
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASE Technology
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.