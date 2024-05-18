ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Up 6.4%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 26,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 170,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVBP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $11,586,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth $9,922,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArriVent BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.