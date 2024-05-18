ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,781,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,442,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,938,624. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.