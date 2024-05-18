Apu Apustaja (APU) Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $272.33 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,892,270,705 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.club.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.0493 with 314,246,524,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00086527 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $8,501,967.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

