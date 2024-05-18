Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,031,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $219.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

