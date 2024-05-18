Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 10,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $36,260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 52.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,303,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 795,380 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 678,905 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

