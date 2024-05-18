Anish Patel Sells 1,107 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, Anish Patel sold 260 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $6,515.60.

On Monday, May 6th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $110,760.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Anish Patel sold 17,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $438,025.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $90,675.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $76,245.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.