Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Insider Gina Mazzariello Sells 10,455 Shares

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) insider Gina Mazzariello sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $19,655.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gina Mazzariello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $28,844.20.

On Friday, February 23rd, Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88.

AMLX stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

