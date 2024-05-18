American National Bank Sells 181 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $71.23. 5,827,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,397. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

