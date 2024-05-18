American National Bank Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American National Bank lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. 13,733,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,923,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

