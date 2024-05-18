American National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

American National Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 179.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after buying an additional 2,848,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,564,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 833,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 833,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,749. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

