American National Bank Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

American National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 284.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 93,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 603,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $80.21. 33,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,234. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $64.12 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.