American National Bank Purchases 11,977 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.19. 4,449,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,147. The company has a market cap of $250.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.64.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

