American National Bank Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 115.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,564. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $263.28. The company has a market capitalization of $393.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

