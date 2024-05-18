American National Bank Has $61,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

American National Bank cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,886,000 after acquiring an additional 137,397 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,354,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $142.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,682. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

