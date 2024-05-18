American National Bank Has $32,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 242.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.68. 121,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $47.01.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

