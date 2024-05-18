American National Bank Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.60. 961,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,778. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

