American National Bank Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

American National Bank raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,506 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,011,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,339,784. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

