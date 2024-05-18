American National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

American National Bank lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,288. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.85, a PEG ratio of 200.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.25. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

