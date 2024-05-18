American National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

American National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,665,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,602,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,806. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

