American National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.56. 3,523,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

