American National Bank Acquires 812 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $61,809,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 31,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 16,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,104,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,142,504. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $471.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

