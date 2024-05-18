AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Up 4.7% After Insider Buying Activity

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 53,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 116,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Specifically, insider Timothy F. Keaney acquired 16,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,676.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AlTi Global news, insider Brooke Connell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy F. Keaney acquired 16,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,676.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 61,417 shares of company stock worth $314,268 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.80 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 78.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 15.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AlTi Global by 213.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

