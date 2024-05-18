Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $195.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $176.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $176.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

