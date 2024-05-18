Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:WMS opened at $174.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.27. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.20 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMS. Stephens upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

