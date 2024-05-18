Adam Arkinstall Buys 41,422 Shares of Great Divide Mining Ltd (ASX:GDM) Stock

Great Divide Mining Ltd (ASX:GDM – Get Free Report) insider Adam Arkinstall purchased 41,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,018.25 ($7,296.86).

Adam Arkinstall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Divide Mining alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Adam Arkinstall acquired 30,000 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,340.00 ($5,523.18).

Great Divide Mining Price Performance

Great Divide Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Great Divide Mining Ltd engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, antimony, copper, and lithium and rare earth metal deposits. It focuses on holding interests in the Yellow Jack, Coonambula, Devils Mountain, and Cape projects located in Queensland.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Divide Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Divide Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.