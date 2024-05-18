Adam Arkinstall Buys 41,422 Shares of Great Divide Mining Ltd (ASX:GDM) Stock

Great Divide Mining Ltd (ASX:GDM – Get Free Report) insider Adam Arkinstall purchased 41,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,018.25 ($7,296.86).
Adam Arkinstall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 5th, Adam Arkinstall acquired 30,000 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,340.00 ($5,523.18).
Great Divide Mining Price Performance
Great Divide Mining Company Profile
