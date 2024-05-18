Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 152,907 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $782,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $140.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANF. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

