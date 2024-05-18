AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Down 0.8%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $162.18 and last traded at $162.48. 946,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,522,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.79.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 664.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 49,365 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 882.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

