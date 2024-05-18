Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Down to $11.97

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $11.72. Abacus Life shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 655 shares.
The company has a market cap of $735.08 million, a P/E ratio of 576.29 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12.
Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%.
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
