Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Down to $11.97

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $11.72. Abacus Life shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 655 shares.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $735.08 million, a P/E ratio of 576.29 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Abacus Life Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abacus Life in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

