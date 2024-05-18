9,302 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Bey Douglas LLC

Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Bey Douglas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 479,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

COWZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. 1,767,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.