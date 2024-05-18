91,503 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 848,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,661,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $54.33. 175,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,522. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.