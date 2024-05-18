86,005 Shares in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Purchased by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. The Korea Fund makes up 1.1% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Matisse Capital owned 1.75% of The Korea Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Korea Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

KF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

