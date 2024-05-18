694 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 694 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.79. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

