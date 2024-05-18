45,439 Shares in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter worth $74,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Down 3.4 %

ULBI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 80,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $185.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULBI. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Ultralife

(Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

