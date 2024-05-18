43,846 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Schlumberger by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,965 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %
SLB traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $48.59. 5,534,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,488,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
