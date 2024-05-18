3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 624.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,258 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in 3M by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $105.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

