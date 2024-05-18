3,290 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Bought by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054,597 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,909 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,531,000 after acquiring an additional 449,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,674.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 466,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,009,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $70.31.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.