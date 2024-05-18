327 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock worth $658,248,007. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MA traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $460.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

