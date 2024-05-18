3,232 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,232 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in United Rentals by 5.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock traded up $4.65 on Friday, reaching $685.79. The stock had a trading volume of 362,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $684.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $605.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.30 and a 1 year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.