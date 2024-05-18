305 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.08. 1,886,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

