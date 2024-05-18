2,816 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Bey Douglas LLC

Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VCIT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $79.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,080,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,043. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.