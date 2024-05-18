26,836 Shares in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Bought by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,414 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TGB. TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.97. 19,278,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,294. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 17.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taseko Mines

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.