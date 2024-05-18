25,474 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $51.10. 7,276,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,204,806. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

